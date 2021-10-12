Details For Harry Potter: Wizards Unite October 2021 Community Day

This is a bit of an odd one! Niantic will host this month's Harry Potter: Wizards Unite not during their normal weekend slot, but in the middle of the week. This Chess Chamber-themed Community Day will take place over two days from Wednesday, October 13th through Thursday, October 14th. Let's get into the details.

You can check out the details for October 2021's Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Community Day over on the game's official forum:

Knight to E5! Encounter more Chess Chamber Traces and earn guaranteed drops from Forest Chamber IV and above to prestige your page. On 13 October 12:00 a.m.– 14 October 11:59 p.m. local time, prepare to say 'Checkmate' as you find the following: Increased sightings of Albus Dumbledore, Young Hermione Granger, Young Ron Weasley, Young Harry Potter, Young Neville Longbottom. Special 1km Portkey that rewards the Wizard Chess Queen. Guaranteed Flying Key from Wizarding Chambers when using Legends of Hogwarts Runestones. Increased Wizarding XP, Challenge Family XP and Energy Rewards from completing Wizarding Challenges. Please note: To enable as many players around the world as possible to participate safely, this event has been adjusted to facilitate playing from wherever you are. Please remember to adhere to local rules and regulations, and be respectful of others and your surroundings.

It seems as if this relocation of Community Day may be due to a packed schedule for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite in October 2021. The month's full schedule showcases the normal offerings including two Brilliant Events, an Adversaries Event, and a 1920s Convergence. However, the last week of the month isn't addressed in the announcement posted on the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum. I believe that this is because the game will conduct its normal annual Halloween event, which will likely be announced at a later date. I do not expect this to be a permanent change for the game's Community Day, but only time will tell.