Details For Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Triwizarding Secrets Event

The first Brilliant Event of 2021 begins in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite tomorrow. These Brilliant Events focus on surges in the Calamity, a supernatural occurrence that brings shards of memories of past events in the Wizarding World into the Muggle world. The player is tasked with returning these shards, known as Foundables, so that the Wizarding World isn't exposed. These events are narratively driven, with dialogue from Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and other key characters from J. K. Rowling's iconic books unlocked as certain parts of the events are completed. Recently, the story has been heating up as the heroes discover a cabal of dark wizards and witches that may be behind these mysterious events. Tomorrow, the Triwizarding Secrets Brilliant Event Part 1 will kick off with a surge of Foundables that fans of the books will recognize as being from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the fourth book in the series which culminated with the return of Voldemort. Could we be in for a similar rise in dark power? The last few events have certainly suggested so.

Here's the breakdown from Niantic on what Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players can expect:

The Brilliant Foundables featured during this event can be found in the following locations: Viktor Krum – Wizarding Challenges Barty Crouch Senior – Tasks Fleur Delacour – Brilliant Portkey Brilliant Goblet of Fire – Encounter Brilliant Mad-Eye Moody's Eye – Encounter The Portkeys for this event will be 1.5km. As a reminder, Part 1 Portkeys will give you Part 1 rewards anytime you open them, even if you wait to open them during Part 2. Keep an eye out for Bonus Assignments that will be available in game after the main tasks have been completed!

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool tomorrow for a full breakdown on this Brilliant Event's Special Assignment to help players prepare. Best of luck as you begin wrestling with this new surge of the Calamity!