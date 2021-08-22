Details For Prisoner Of Vow Part One In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

We're fresh off of the first 1920s Convergence and this weekend's Weasleys' Wizarding Wheezes Community Day in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and it's already time for a new Brilliant Event! The Prison of the Vow Brilliant Event Part One will begin tomorrow, Monday, August 23rd in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and will feature a storyline and Foundables referencing the third book of J. K. Rowling's iconic fantasy novels, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Niantic posted the following information for the Prisoner of the Vow Brilliant Event Part One over on the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum:

Harry and Hermione continue restoring Ron's memories with a surge themed around their third year. Meanwhile, Gareth Greengrass refuses to divulge The Unforgivable's secrets. What will it take to get him to talk? Return Brilliant Foundables from the Brilliant Three Broomsticks Storefront during Part 1 of the Prisoner of the Vow Brilliant Event, starting 23 August at 11 a.m. PT. Prepare to say 'Riddikulus' as there will also be an increase of Foundables guarded by Boggarts. The Portkeys for this event will be 1.5km. As a reminder, Part 1 Portkeys will give you Part 1 rewards anytime you open them, even if you wait to open them during Part 2. Keep an eye out for Bonus Assignments that will be available in game after the main tasks have been completed!-

Here's where to find each of the Foundables in this upcoming Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event:

Brilliant Madam Rosmerta – Wizarding Challenges

Brilliant Three Broomsticks Sign – Tasks (Rewarded after completing the Special Assignment)

Brilliant Honeydukes Chocolate – Brilliant Portkeys (Also rewarded after completing the Bonus Assignment)

Brilliant Dementor – Encounter on the map

Brilliant Wanted Poster of Sirius Black – Encounter on the map

Stay tuned for a breakdown of the tasks and rewards for the Special Assignment from this event!