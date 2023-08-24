Posted in: Devsisters, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Brixitry, Mobile

Devsisters Officially Releases Brixitry For Mobile Devices

Devsisters have finally released their latest mobile game, Brixitry, as this sandbox city-builder is available on iOS and Android.

Devsisters has officially launched their latest mobile title this morning, as Brixitry has made its way over to iOS and Android devices. The game is essentially their take on an open sandbox city-builder in cubical form, as you will take different combinations of bricks to put them together to form resources that will help save the planet and restore Earth to what it once was. Check out the latest trailer down at the bottom, along with more info on the game's launch, as it is available right now.

"Brixitry is a relaxing sandbox city-building game where anyone can quickly assemble 'Brix' to build their city and restore Earth. Players can bring their creative visions to life brix-by-brix, like recreations of famous architecture, brix portraits of pets, or anything their mind can think of. Blueprints can also be created and shared with fellow players around the world. Players can walk around each other's cities in a fully interactable third-person environment to take in all the creativity. Blueprints can also be purchased of buildings they want to bring home and build. Furthermore, players can also rate their favorite cities by using likes or follow functions to support fellow creators. Brixitry is about the reconstruction of Earth after it collapsed 500 years ago from neglect. Humankind, called Pipos, retreated off-world until they developed the fantastic technology of 'Brix.' With this newfound technology, it's up to players and the Pipos to rebuild Earth. Each Pipo is unique, with various interactions based on their personalities, appearances, and occupations. "

"To commemorate the official launch, Devsisters will hold a cross-promotion with its mobile game series CookieRun. By performing various missions such as linking accounts and completing Earth restoration steps in Brixitry, players can obtain various items, lobby skins, and bear jelly skins in CookieRun: Ovenbreak, whereas various items, Brixitry-themed decorations, and castle skins can be obtained in CookieRun: Kingdom."

