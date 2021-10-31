Día De Muertos 2021 Event Begins Tomorrow In Pokémon GO

The Día de Muertos 2021 Event begins tomorrow in Pokémon GO. Read on to see what features this event will include.

The following details of the event were posted to the official Pokémon GO blog:

Monday, November 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time

This is a lil' mini-event! If you missed out on some Shiny goals from the Halloween 2021 event, you may actually be quite glad about this one, as it's going to play out like an extension of sorts.

Event Bonuses You can look forward to the following bonuses. Lure Modules will last for 90 minutes Incense will last for 90 minutes 2× Catch Stardust Trainers in Latin America and the Caribbean can also look forward to the following extra bonuses. +1 Bonus Transfer Candy Featured event Pokémon will be appearing even more often in the wild Featured event Pokémon will be attracted even more frequently to Incense Featured event Pokémon will be attracted even more frequently to Lure Modules

Be sure to note which of these bonuses you want to take advantage of. If you are looking to farm Stardust, be sure to throw on Star Pieces while playing in order to multiple the extra dust that you can earn in Pokémon GO.

Collection Challenge It's a great time to make progress on your Pokédex! A Collection Challenge will be available during the event! Complete the Día de Muertos Collection Challenge by the end of the event to encounter a Shedinja and receive a Poffin and an Incense!

Shedinja is an interesting feature as we got it as a research reward earlier this month. It is only ever featured in research here and there, so it's a Pokémon that some trainers will likely still not have. This will be a chance to get this one. Now, while the Nincada family has indeed been released in their Shiny forms, Shiny Shedinja is not available. It is part of the family but sort of an offshoot, as it is essentially considered the sentient skin shed to form Ninjask. Shedinja, it seems, will eventually get a separate Shiny release.

Wild Encounters: Cubone Sunkern Murkrow Houndour Sableye Sunflora Drifloon Yamask

Incense and Lure Encounters: Cubone Sunkern Murkrow Houndour Sableye Sunflora Drifloon Yamask Alolan Marowak

As I noted, this is pretty much being treated as an encore performance of certain aspects of the Halloween 2021 event in Pokémon GO. A spawning Alolan Marowak is a rare and interesting feature, though, so be on the lookout for that one! It has quite a boosted Shiny rare.