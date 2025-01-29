Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo

Diablo IV Brings Back Their Lunar Awakening Event Next Week

Diablo IV will be bringing back an event in February, as the Lunar Awakening returns with a number of new additions and content

Article Summary Lunar Awakening returns to Diablo IV with Year of the Snake theme from February 4.

Earn Ancestral Reputation for rewards, including the Trag'Oul's Consort mount.

Lunar Shrines offer 100% experience boost and new powers across Sanctuary.

Special combat effects include summoning holy bombs and Treasure Goblins.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the first big event for Diablo IV this year, as they're bringing back the Lunar Awakening event. Ringing in the Lunar New Year, the event will celebrate the Year of the Snake in their own way with special themed shrines for experience bonuses, as well as new combat effects applied throughout the game. Players will also be able to achieve 10 Ancestral Reputation levels to earn favor and snag a number of Lunar-themed cosmetic rewards, which includes the new Trag'Oul's Consort mount. We have a few snippets from their latest blog below, as the event kicks off on February 4.

Diablo IV – Lunar Awakening 2025

To fully enjoy the revelry of Lunar Awakening, travel to Ked Bardu and head to the Northern section of town. Once there you'll meet Ying-Yue, the leader of the Lunar Night Market. This market is your central hub for Lunar Awakening, where you'll redeem your Ancestral Favor Reputation for Unceasing Gifts from the Ancestors caches and decorative Lunar Renewal-themed rewards. Lunar Shrines are spread throughout Sanctuary. Fight your way through both dungeons and the wilderness, activating Lunar Shrines and slaying monsters to earn copious amounts of Ancestral Favor Reputation.

Lunar Shrines hum with the auspicious powers granted to them by the returning spirits of ancestors. During Lunar Awakening, all Shrines have been replaced with Lunar Shrines—which bestow a 100% experience bonus when activated—with an updated appearance to honor the year of the snake! Lunar Shrines function similarly to typical Shrines, but they have been augmented for an extra punch to celebrate this festive event. These shrines also have a unique Map icon, so you can spot them from a distance.

Lunar Shrines provide an exciting bonus effect on top of their regular Shrine power; the Lunar Shrine effects are listed below.

Artillery Shrine – Casts have a chance to summon a holy bomb.

Blast Wave Shrine – Each explosion summons a cluster bombardment.

Channeling Shrine- Increased attack speed and chance to reset cooldowns.

Conduit Shrine – Summon frequent, powerful, shocking strikes.

Greed Shrine – Chance to summon a Treasure Goblin. While the Shrine is active, kills summon a Treasure Goblin.

Lethal Shrine – Chance to instantly execute a struck monster, causing Fear on surrounding monsters. Note: this includes Elites, but excludes Bosses and other Players.

Protection Shrine – You reflect all incoming damage. Damage reflected scales with Level and Difficulty.

