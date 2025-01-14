Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo

Diablo IV Reveals New Powers in Season Of Witchcraft

Diablo IV prepares for some evil magic and spells to be unleashed upon the world, as the Season of Witchcraft will arrive next week

Article Summary Explore Witchcraft powers with new abilities and Swamp-themed spells in Season of Witchcraft.

Face off against mutated Headrotten Bosses and earn Occult Gems from intense Headhunts.

Try the new Armory feature to quickly swap complete character builds and gear setups.

Unlock Uniques, Legendaries, and rewards by ascending the Coven's Favor in the Battle Pass.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed new details about the next season coming to Diablo IV today, as all hell will break loose with magic in the Season Of Witchcraft. As the name suggests, you'll experience Witchcraft this season, with the addition of new powers and abilities tied to the Swamp. All of this is tied to a new story where heads have been stolen from the Tree of Whispers, and you'll have to help track them down. We have some of the dev notes below, and you can get more details in their latest blog, as the season will launch on January 21.

Diablo IV – Season Of Witchcraft

Witchcraft : From the teachings of the Witches of Howezar, players can channel the power of the Swamp. Explore three different schools of Witchcraft Powers to find the ability combination that suits your playstyle, whether you seek supernatural strength, are a practitioner of connected mind and spirit, or wish to balance healing and harming skills. By finding and equipping the new Seasonal Legendary Gems, Occult Gems, you can harness devastating and iconic abilities, some of which harken back to Diablo III.

: From the teachings of the Witches of Howezar, players can channel the power of the Swamp. Explore three different schools of Witchcraft Powers to find the ability combination that suits your playstyle, whether you seek supernatural strength, are a practitioner of connected mind and spirit, or wish to balance healing and harming skills. By finding and equipping the new Seasonal Legendary Gems, Occult Gems, you can harness devastating and iconic abilities, some of which harken back to Diablo III. Headrotten Bosses : Cut from the Tree of Whispers, the Stolen Heads have mutated into ghastly abominations, desperate to become whole and human again. New Headrotten Bosses and enemies await as you follow the Whispers of the Dead. By completing the new endgame Headhunts, players can hunt down Headrotten and claim their heads in exchange for Occult Gems. If you're lucky, you might find a "Headed" Headrotten Boss, a rare boss variant that grants even more valuable rewards.

: Cut from the Tree of Whispers, the Stolen Heads have mutated into ghastly abominations, desperate to become whole and human again. New Headrotten Bosses and enemies await as you follow the Whispers of the Dead. By completing the new endgame Headhunts, players can hunt down Headrotten and claim their heads in exchange for Occult Gems. If you're lucky, you might find a "Headed" Headrotten Boss, a rare boss variant that grants even more valuable rewards. Armory: The long awaited new armory feature allows players to quickly save and swap complete character loadouts. Save and overwrite different builds for your heroes as you please; all Gear, Skill Points, and Paragon Points will be automatically applied when swapping.

The long awaited new armory feature allows players to quickly save and swap complete character loadouts. Save and overwrite different builds for your heroes as you please; all Gear, Skill Points, and Paragon Points will be automatically applied when swapping. Seasonal Rewards: Season of Witchcraft adds additional Uniques and Legendaries to the loot pool. Vessel of Hatred players can also experience three new Runes and many updates to existing Runes. Those who seek more drops can ascend tiers of the Coven's Favor, earn rewards like a Raven Pet via the Season Journey, or progress through the Battle Pass.

