Did Pokémon GO Nerf The Shiny Rate For Legendary Pokémon?

Did Pokémon GO nerf the Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon? Niantic confirms that they made a mistake and will make it up with an event.

Niantic Labs has responded to the accusation that the Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon was nerfed on Pokémon GO. They've admitted it! This nerfed Shiny rate was a mistake and is fixed. Now, Niantic is offering a fix in the form of an event today, Sunday, June 11th, 2023, from 11 AM – 5 PM.

Here's what Niantic had to say about the mistake and today's event:

We apologize for the technical issue Remote Raid participants encountered during the latest appearances of Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf in five-star raids. We will return any Remote Raid Passes that were used by Trainers who participated in Uxie, Mesprit, or Azelf raids between June 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time and June 5, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. PST. We will also gift those affected Trainers an additional Remote Raid Pass, regardless of how many Remote Raid Passes they currently have in their Item Bag. In addition, we will hold a special global raid event for all Trainers on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, where Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf will appear in five-star raids in their respective regions! During the weekend of this event—Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, June 11, 2023, 11:59 p.m. local time—all Trainers can participate in 15 Remote Raids per day. Thank you for your understanding, and we appreciate your continued passion for Pokémon GO!

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this June 2023:

June 1st – June 15th: The Lake Trio will feature in their regions: Uxie in Asia-Pacific region Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India Azelf in the Americas and Greenland

The Lake Trio will feature in their regions: June 15th – 29th: Nihilego with a Shiny release

Nihilego with a Shiny release June 29th – July 6th: Heatran

Heatran Shadow Raids every weekend starting June 10th: Shadow Articuno with a Shiny release

The Raid Hours for the month of June 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, June 14th, 2023: The Lake Trio will feature in their regions: Uxie in Asia-Pacific region, can be Shiny Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, can be Shiny Azelf in the Americas and Greenland, can be Shiny

The Lake Trio will feature in their regions: Wednesday, June 21st, 2023: Nihilego, can be Shiny

Nihilego, can be Shiny Wednesday,June 28th, 2023: Nihilego, can be Shiny

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this June 2023:

June 1st – June 15th: Mega Swampert

Mega Swampert June 15th – 29th: Mega Sceptile

Mega Sceptile June 29th – July 6th: To-be-announced, likely a debut An early version of the calendar teased Mega Tyranitar for this date Dataminers have seemingly leaked Mega Sableye for this date

To-be-announced, likely a debut

