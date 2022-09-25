Die By The Blade Set For PC & Console Release This November

Publisher Kwalee announced this past week that Die By The Blade will be released on consoles and PC this November. Developed by Triple Hill Interactive, Grindstone, and Toko Midori Games, this is a 1v1 sword fighting title as you will do everything in your power not just to survive, but get a one-hit-kill on your opponent. The game will launch on November 3rd, 2022, for Pc via Steam as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles, with the Nintendo Switch version coming sometime in 2023. For now, enjoy the latest trailer for the game.

Die By The Blade is a 1v1 weapons-focused fighter where the difference between victory and death can amount to a single strike of the blade. Carve your path through this samurai-punk world with nothing but your trusty weapon by your side in the story-driven single-player campaign or crush your friends in local or online multiplayer. Looking for more of a challenge? Test your skills against unknown warriors in online ranked matches and prove that you are the indisputable champion.

In Die By The Blade, there are no health bars, so you can't afford to let your guard down. The one-hit kill system leaves no room for error. If you want to survive, you'll need to master the parrying mechanic, memorise the combos for your chosen weapon, and sharpen your reflexes. The victor of any battle could be decided in a matter of seconds, so be prepared for multiple quick bouts against your opponents. Will you have what it takes to become a master samurai? Or will you fall like countless others before you?