Disciples: Liberation Receives A New Gameplay Trailer

Kalypso Media showed off a brand new gameplay trailer this week as we get a better look at the glory to come from Disciples: Liberation. The trailer gives off a better look at what's to come with a guided chat with the developers showing off everything. What's more, the team has opened up registration for the closed beta, which you can try to take part in by signing up here. The game will be released sometime in Q4 2021, but for now, enjoy learning more about it along with the info we have here.

Disciples: Liberation marks a new beginning for the franchise, allowing players to explore a richly detailed dark fantasy world, fight foul beasts in intricate turn-based combat, take on hundreds of unique quests and foster relationships with an assortment of in-world factions: from a human empire tinged by religious extremism to the dark forces of the undead lead by a mad queen. Alliances forged, players can build an army and trade hard-earned resources for an assortment of upgrades to their home base. No choice is without consequence and depending on decisions and political alignments, one wrong move could see a deadly domino effect, irrevocably changing the course of their story. 80+ hour single-player campaign: experience a dark fantasy epic over three acts, with more than 270 quests and 5 unique endings.

Explore a war-torn overworld: journey through 4 diverse environments – from luscious woodlands to fiery volcanic plains and icy tundra – and unearth the secrets hidden within the land.

Journey together: join forces with 4 in-game factions – from proud elven clans to remorseless undead hordes, each with their own motivations and gameplay incentives.

Write your own story: pick from 4 uniquely skilled classes and define your place in the world, recruiting others to take up arms for your cause.

Build a base: take on quests for precious resources and use political savvy to build a place of planning and sanctuary.

Fight for your life: recruit 50+ units and build an army best suited to your play style whilst honing both steel and spell in intricate-turned based combat.

Challenge deadly bosses: pit your party against horrific monsters and beasts, each requiring a unique strategy.

Choice is everything: let your decisions guide your fate and directly influence what sort of leader you become.

Fight your friends: put forth the ultimate challenge and battle for supremacy in 2-player online skirmishes.