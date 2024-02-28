Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney, disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands – New Troves & Gift Sets Are Here

It is time to discover and step right Into the Inklands with Ravensburger as we take a closer look at new Disney Lorcana cards

Article Summary Ravensburger's new Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands features 204 cards to collect.

Illumineer's Trove offers eight booster packs, dice, and themed card sorters.

Gift Sets include four booster packs, with guaranteed holographic Lilo & Stitch cards.

Find Disney Lorcana sets at local card shops and major retailers on March 8, 2024.

Ravensburger has done it again, as their newest wave of Disney Lorcana cards have hit local card shops last Friday. This past weekend has been fun as Disney magic and card players are diving Into the Inklands with 204 new cards to collect. Thanks to your incredible friends at Ravensburger, we were able to get our hands on a few packs with the new Illumineer's Trove and Gift Set. For fans who are trying to collect all 204, a Trove and Gift Set are the way to go, as they feature multiple booster packs and a few extra features. As for the Illumineer's Trove, fans will get eight booster packs as well as new items like a card box, dice, and some themed card sorters. This differs from the Rise of the Floodborn box, which featured deck boxes and a pretty sweet card list booklet with a checklist.

As for the Gift Set, these sets come with four booster packs and two guaranteed holographic cards. For The First Chapter, fans got a Hades and Mulan, and for Rise of the Floodborn was the gorgeous Disney Animators D100 pack with six cards. This time, Stitch gets tropical with Lilo & Stitch, and Tinkerbell is ready for a new adventure from Peter Pan with standard and enlarged cards included. There is not much use for the large cards, but it does solidify the impressive Disney artwork that the Lorcana cards contain. Each Booster Pack inside will feature 12 Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands cards, with a chance to pull a legendary or even one of those elusive alternate-art Enchanted cards.

Just like other Trading Card Games such as Pokemon, Disney Lorcana has done an incredible job offering more than just a single pack. The Illumineer's Trove and Gift Sets give Disney fans more bang for their buck and get more cards into your growing collection. Collectors who do not have a Local Card Shop in their area do not have to worry, though, as a major retailer release (Walmart, Target, etc) will be arriving on March 8, 2024. Stay tuned right here on Bleeding Cool as we open up some of the packs and discover the secrets that await as we step Into the Inklands.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!