Disney Lorcana Reveals Two New Packs To Help New Players

Ravensburger dropped two new introduction sets for Disney Lorcana, providing two different options to get into the game with a proper set

Article Summary Ravensburger introduces two new Disney Lorcana packs tailored for new and starting players.

The Collection Starter Set features a Mickey Mouse portfolio, four booster packs, and a Tinker Bell promo.

Elsa Gift Box includes a glimmer foil Elsa promo, five booster packs, and a stylish storage box for cards.

Both sets provide essential decks, promos, and accessories to kick-start a Disney Lorcana TCG collection.

Ravensburger revealed two new packs this past week for Disney Lorcana, both of which have been designed to get new and starting players into the game immediately with what they need. The first is a new Starter Set featuring the Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor art, giving you booster packs and other accessories to help get you on your way. However, if you're more into Frozen, they've created the Elsa Gift Box, which comes with a Glimmer foil of Elsa along with boosters and accessories. We have mroe details about both below as they are available through multiple shops.

Disney Lorcana TCG Collection Starter Set

With everything needed to kick-start a collection, this Collection Starter Set is the perfect place for Disney fans to begin their magical collecting journey. Inside, they'll find 4 Fabled booster packs with 48 spectacularly illustrated cards. They can even keep these treasures safe with the special Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor portfolio, which holds up to 80 cards. Adding a little extra sparkle, the Tinker Bell – Giant Fairy promo card features a stunning glimmer foil treatment.

Four Fabled booster packs (each with 12 randomized cards)

One Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor card portfolio

One "Glimmer foil" Tinker Bell – Giant Fairy promo card

One Collector's guide

Disney Lorcana TCG Elsa Gift Box

There's plenty of Frozen fun within this gift box. Any player's collection will get even cooler with the Elsa – The Fifth Spirit promo card. Featuring all-new art, it's a must-have for any TCG enthusiast or Disney collector. Elsa will have plenty of company, as this box contains 5 booster packs from different Disney Lorcana TCG sets. Collectors can keep these 60 cards and the rest of their collection safe from earth giants and persistent gales in the beautifully illustrated box.

One "Glimmer foil" Elsa – The Fifth Spirit promo card

Five Booster packs (each with 12 randomized cards)

One Elsa storage box (holds up to 252 sleeved cards)

Three Punch-out dividers

