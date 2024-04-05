Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: hello kitty, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sanrio, Sunblink

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Launches Cabins & Castles Update

Sunblink launched a new update for Hello Kitty Island Adventure this week, as players can download the Cabins & Castles update now.

Article Summary Explore the Cabins & Castles update in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

Join colorful events: Colorblaze Carnival and Imagination Celebration.

Discover new Cabin upgrades and the mysterious Meadow’s upper glades.

Meet Hello Kitty’s family and solve puzzles to uncover island secrets.

Sunblink dropped a new update for Hello Kitty Island Adventure this week, as they bring about the Cabins & Castles update for mobile players. This is basically a springtime upgrade that adds more content to the game, along with a couple of events, some upgrades to places, new content for the Merry Meador, and more. We have the rundown of everything for you below as you can download the update now on iOS and Android.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Cabins & Castles

Update 1.6 – Cabins & Castles features upgraded cabins across the island, an imagination-themed event, and an expansion to the Merry Meadow that players must grow magic vines to reach. Who knows what could be up there?

Colorblaze Carnival Event: Don't miss out on this vivid event! Until April 12, players can join Pochacco to run and play through special courses on the island with explosions of beautiful color and earn themed rewards.

Don't miss out on this vivid event! Until April 12, players can join Pochacco to run and play through special courses on the island with explosions of beautiful color and earn themed rewards. Imagination Celebration Event: From April 15 to May 27, team up with Hello Kitty and Friends and dress up as knights, princesses and wizards to progress the make-believe story of restoring magic to Friendship Kingdom, huzzah!

From April 15 to May 27, team up with Hello Kitty and Friends and dress up as knights, princesses and wizards to progress the make-believe story of restoring magic to Friendship Kingdom, huzzah! The Story Continues: Put on a spectacular concert with the rockin' band Hapidanbui and continue to create strong bonds of friendship to heal the Island Spirit.

Put on a spectacular concert with the rockin' band Hapidanbui and continue to create strong bonds of friendship to heal the Island Spirit. Cabin Upgrades: are you ready for the biggest cabin makeover ever? Now you can upgrade your cabins to make room for up to six visitors! – A brand-new batch of quests and stories celebrate new & old friendships.

are you ready for the biggest cabin makeover ever? Now you can upgrade your cabins to make room for up to six visitors! – A brand-new batch of quests and stories celebrate new & old friendships. Hear ye, hear ye! Princess Hello Kitty of the Kingdom of Friendship invites you and all her friends to the Imagination Celebration. Find the Mystic Stones before the Spooky Queen Kuromi does, and be richly rewarded!

Princess Hello Kitty of the Kingdom of Friendship invites you and all her friends to the Imagination Celebration. Find the Mystic Stones before the Spooky Queen Kuromi does, and be richly rewarded! A Mystery To Solve? A mysterious foundation awaits beneath the waves; but what does it do? Carefully repair the Aquafaller to bring back rain, and watch Friendship Island spring to life in new ways!

A mysterious foundation awaits beneath the waves; but what does it do? Carefully repair the Aquafaller to bring back rain, and watch Friendship Island spring to life in new ways! The Merry Meadow: The meadow has even more to discover! Magic beanstalks guide the way to the Meadow's upper glades, revealing new treasures and secret rooms. Here's a tip: you'll want to dust off those puzzle-solving skills!

The meadow has even more to discover! Magic beanstalks guide the way to the Meadow's upper glades, revealing new treasures and secret rooms. Here's a tip: you'll want to dust off those puzzle-solving skills! New Visitors: Hello Kitty's Mom and Dad have finally arrived for a sweet vacation with the family! Poco and Chico will also be visiting and can't wait to stop by and say hello to you and Wish me mell.

