Disney Sorcerer's Arena Reveals Brand New Expansion Pack

The Op introduced a brand new expansion this week for Disney Sorcerer's Arena as they unveiled the Leading the Charge Expansion Pack. This all-new expansion will bring in three Pixar and Disney characters to the mix as you'll be able to play as Elsa from Frozen, Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story, and Scar from The Lion King. Each one bringing in their own unique abilities that will help you out in the middle of a battle. While it won't completely change the gameplay or even the meta behind the game, it will give you some new options for characters that might help turn the tide in your favor, depending on how you choose to play with the resources you have. We have more info on the expansion pack below as it is now available on The Op's site via ShareASale for $20.

"Take your combat skills in Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances to all new levels with this game-changing expansion pack! Elsa, Buzz Lightyear, and Scar bring new attacks and abilities true to their characters that will take command in the Arena's already epic battles. Amplify magical effects with Elsa, engage Buzz's laser focus, and control VP spaces with Scar. Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances is the ultimate PvP tabletop game for Disney and Pixar fans and gamers where players can build teams out of Disney and Pixar heroes and villains and compete in an expandable, learn-as-you-go battle arena game. While different in presence and personality, these characters share a knack for leadership that is also highly effective in the Arena. Amplify magical effects with Elsa, engage Buzz's laser focus, and control VP spaces with Scar. The third expansion will also unlock even more ways to gain and amplify advantages with some of your favorite Disney and Pixar characters!"