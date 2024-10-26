Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cat-astrophe Games, Don’t Be Afraid 2, Eneida Games, Untold Tales

Don't Be Afraid 2 Confirmed For Release This Monday

Don't Be Afraid 2 will bring the horror in time for Halloween gamers as the sequel will be released for PC via Steam this Monday

Article Summary Don't Be Afraid 2 brings spine-chilling horror and puzzles to PC gamers this Monday via Steam, just in time for Halloween.

Sequel dives deeper into David's traumatic past, blending horror and escape room gameplay in a gripping narrative.

Explore unsettling locations, uncover disturbing truths, and solve chilling puzzles with dual endings in Don't Be Afraid 2.

Eneida, Cat-astrophe Games, and Untold Tales promise a familiar yet haunting experience, enhanced from the original.

Indie game developers Eneida Games and Cat-astrophe Games, along with publisher Untold Tales, will release Don't Be Afraid 2, just in time for Halloween. The sequel has taken all of the lessons they learned from the first title and applied them to this new horror escape room game, as it feels both jarring and familiar at the same time. Enjoy the latest trailer before the game comes out on PC via Steam on October 28, 2024.

Don't Be Afraid 2

15 years ago, David went through a nightmare. Kidnapped by a pair of deviant serial murderers and forced to take part in their deadly games, the young boy miraculously survived and escaped what he thought would be his final resting place. Scars are slow to heal, though. For years, David tried to pick up the pieces and deal with the damage those events left on him. Unable to keep a job, find a partner, or even handle simple daily tasks, he leads a pitiful life under the watchful eye of his therapist. And despite his desperate attempts, his past might catch up to him sooner than he expected…

Don't Be Afraid 2 is a first-person perspective horror game and a sequel to the 2020 game with the same title. Take on the role of David, a young man trying to cope with terrible trauma from his childhood, and dive deep into his fears and nightmares. Relive the darkest moments of David's life while exploring the horrific locations, gathering clues about his past, and solving puzzles left behind by the deranged murderer toying with his life.

A captivating mix of horror and puzzle elements.

Several terrifying escape rooms, each with different challenges and themes.

A gripping story that blurs the boundaries between dreams and reality.

Disturbing drawings, notes, and documents that reveal the unpleasant truth, with two unique endings

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!