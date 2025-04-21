Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, DOOM, Games, Video Games, WWE | Tagged: DOOM: The Dark Ages, Wrestlemania, WrestleMania 41

DOOM: The Dark Ages Drops New Trailer During WWE WrestleMania 41

Check out the latest trailer for DOOM: The Dark Ages, which debuted during Night 2 of WWE's Wrestlemania 41 yesterday night

Drew McIntyre dressed as DOOM Slayer during his match.

Explore demon-infested battles in expansive new levels.

Release date set for May 15, 2025, on PC and consoles.

Bethesda Softworks released a new trailer this week for DOOM: The Dark Ages, as they debuted it during WrestleMania 41 last night. In case you didn't catch the show, the match between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest was basically sponsored by the game, with McIntyre coming out dressed like the DOOM Slayer from the new title. You can check out the latest trailer here as the game is still set to be released for PC and consoles on May 15, 2025.

DOOM: The Dark Ages

As the super weapon of gods and kings, shred enemies with devastating favorites like the Super Shotgun while also wielding a variety of new bone-chewing weapons, including the versatile Shield Saw. Players will stand and fight on the demon-infested battlefields in the vicious, grounded combat the original DOOM is famous for. Take flight atop the new fierce Mecha Dragon, stand tall in a massive Atlan mech, and beat demons to a pulp with the newly enhanced glory kill system. Only the Slayer has the power to wield these devastating tools of mayhem.

Experience the origin story of the DOOM Slayer's rage in this epic, cinematic, and action-packed story. Bound to serve as the super weapon of gods and kings, the DOOM Slayer fends off demon hordes as their leader seeks to destroy the Slayer and become the only one that is feared. Witness the creation of a legend as the Slayer takes on all of Hell and turns the tide of the war. In his quest to crush the legions of Hell, the Slayer must take the fight to never-before-seen realms. Mystery, challenges, and rewards lurk in every shadow of ruined castles, epic battlefields, dark forests, ancient hellscapes, and worlds beyond. Armed with the viciously powerful Shield Saw, cut through a dark world of menace and secrets in id's largest and most expansive levels to date.

