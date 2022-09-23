DoorDash To Hold "Battle Of The Brands" MultiVersus Battle On Twitch

DoorDash is holding what is probably one of the most heavily sponsored esports events on Twitch this weekend with "Battle Of The Brands". In what is clearly a giant billboard for the company and the many business partners they do deliveries for, ten different streamers will be fighting in games of MultiVersus to see who will become the top champion, with each one being represented by a specific brand. The winner will score $35k in cash and prizes, all while everyone will be giving out various gifts and deals centered around the delivery service. We have more details below as this will all kick off tomorrow at 6pm ET.

Battle of the Brands will be hosted by Chris Puckett – a legendary broadcaster inducted into the Esports Insider Hall of Fame – on Saturday, September 24 from 6:00pm ET – 9:00pm ET and Sunday, September 25 from 6:00pm ET – 10:00pm ET. Chris will be joined throughout the event by Austy, watching and commenting on every strategic move by 10 leading streamers competing for fame and glory on behalf of their favorite restaurant:

GernaderJake brewing up a storm for BJ's Restaurants and Brewhouse

CupAhNoodle competing for Blaze Pizza

Grimmmz getting the party started for Chili's

Jericho turning up the heat for Del Taco

GrandPooBear bringing the energy with ​​Dunkin'

FaZe Mew from FaZe Clan gaming for FaZe Subs

Aydan hoping to take the crown for It's Just Wings

Anthony_Kongphan battling for KFC

Ekuegan reppin' Taco Bell

Nadia playing for Wendy's

The 10 streamers each representing a favorite national or regional restaurant will be playing MultiVersus – the new free-to-play platform fighter published by Warner Bros. Games and developed by Player First Games. MultiVersus features an all-star cast of iconic characters, allowing players to battle it out in fantasy matchups to take home the crown and some delicious prizes to accompany the bling. Day One of the tournament kicks off Round Robin style, with Day Two raising the stakes with a nail-biting Double Elimination.

Throughout Battle of the Brands, DoorDash will be dropping a total of one hundred $100 gift cards within the chat for viewers to have a chance to win and enjoy as they root for their favorite team, plus Twitch will be providing 1,000 subscriptions to support their creators in the future. If individuals aren't able to tune into Battle of the Brands, they can still enjoy limited-time promotions on DoorDash from their favorite brands including a free Pizookie from BJ's Restaurants and Brewhouse (promo code: PIZOOKIE), $3 off orders of $15 or more from KFC, plus other sweet savings from Chili's, It's Just Wings, and more.