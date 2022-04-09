Dr Disrespect Gets His Own Limited-Edition MNT Dew Game Fuel Flavor

Dr Disrespect has moved into new iconic territory as he now has a soda named after him with this limited-edition MTN DEW Game Fuel. One of their most popular flavors is getting a rebrand for a minute as Championship Citrus Cherry will be available for a limited time with the logo, signature, and image of The Doc adorning every can. The company will be selling them in collectible 16 oz. cans, which at the moment you can only snag from the Game Fuel website. We got a couple of quotes from both The Doc as well as PepsiCo about this event and the partnership they've formed over the years.

That's right, The Two-Time brought it again and leveled up the OG Citrus Cherry flavor with the creation of the limited-edition Championship Citrus Cherry. The fan favorite is finally back and bolder than ever, including a limited-edition can as epic as his mustache and mullet. Gamers can get their hands on Doc's new limited-edition flavor starting today, available only while supplies last on GameFuel.com.

"The Two-Time is finally getting what he deserves – his very own flavor of that sweet nectar, Game Fuel. That's right, Game Fuel and I are taking it to the next level and I'm putting a Doc twist on one of the OG great flavors – Citrus Cherry," says Dr Disrespect. "Get it while you can, Champions Club – it's going to go fast."

"Our partnership with Doc continues to grow. Last year it was our hit video collaboration, Gamerobics, and now we're bringing back Citrus Cherry, one of the all-time greats for Game Fuel flavors," said Matt Nielsten, senior director, marketing, MTN DEW. "Turns out it's one of Doc's favorites too, so we decided to get the Two-Time's bold take on the original. Gamers will not be disappointed."