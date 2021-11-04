Dr. Squatch Releases New Halo-Branded Spartan Scrub Soap

Spartan Scrub features unique ingredients all rooted in Halo lore, like exfoliating Little John and Bishops Wort and soothing Sevenbark Root. The scent was thoughtfully formulated with aromas of silver sage, yuzu and cedarwood. Its color inspiration is an ode to the Master Chief's iconic green armor and orange visor of his helmet. Like all Dr. Squatch products, Spartan Scrub is made from natural ingredients and is free from harsh chemicals and synthetic ingredients.

"We're very proud to partner with an iconic game franchise like Halo," said Josh Friedman, Chief Marketing Officer at Dr. Squatch. "Our customers are big fans of the Halo brand, as is our team at Dr. Squatch, so we knew there was an opportunity to create something unique. Together we've created the ultimate armor for customers: a natural soap made with the best natural ingredients that truly makes you feel heroic."

"Wearing armor all day and saving the universe can be hard work, and sometimes leaves you dirty," said John Friend, Head of Halo & Xbox Consumer Products. "When we realized we had the chance to bring Spartan Scrub to Earth with Dr. Squatch, it was an easy decision. Hopefully we can all be clean heroes!"