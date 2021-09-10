Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Reprint Reveal: Krillin & Vegeta

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has revealed the cards from its Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box will include 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, four Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective. In our next selection here, we check out some of the reprint cards that will be available in the Vault Power-Up Packs.

These cards continue with my favorite style of Dragon Ball Super Card Game reprint, which I spoke about in my earlier piece on the Cell and Saiyan Youth Raditz cards. There's something special and truly iconic about the way that the golden, glowing foil on the aura, the attacks, and the kanji stands out from the stark, textured, black and white background. Here, we have Super Saiyan Vegeta in his early days of unlocking this power he coveted for so long along with a moment from one of the least popular sagas: the Garlic Jr. Saga. I love both of these cards, though, and let's be real: Krillin's outfit during the Garlic Jr. Saga? He's a style icon.

Remember, in these Vault Power-Up packs, you only get one of the reprints as a foil. So while you can pull these in both standard and foil, these are going to be must-haves for me in their golden foil version.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary Box comes out today, Friday, September 10th. Stay tuned for openings and product reviews of this collection.