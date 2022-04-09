Dragon Ball Super Card Game Announces 2022 Regionals

Bandai has announced details for their offline Dragon Ball Super Card Game regionals. Let's take a look at the information announced over on their official Facebook page, which includes dates and times for the competitions, which will begin before the release of the next main series set, Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Ultimate Squad.

Over on the official Dragon Ball Super Card Game Facebook page, the following was initially announced regarding the 2022 Championships:

Today we are excited to announce our first 2022 Championship Series Offline Regionals as follows. Registration links for these events will be announced soon. North America: Sunday, May 1 – Core TCG – San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA Saturday, May 7 – Top Cut – The Next Level Games (TNLG), Goodlettsville, TN Oceania: Sunday, May 1 – TAK Games – Glen Waverly Bowls Club, Melbourne, Australia Europe: Friday, June 3 and Sunday, June 5 – UK Games Expo – NEC Birmingham, Birmingham, United Kingdom

Shortly after the initial post, Bandai took a break from previewing cards from the upcoming Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Ultimate Squad set to announce additional information regarding the 2022 Championship. They wrote:

Today we are announcing additional 2022 Championship Series Offline Regionals as follows. Registration links will be announced soon with updates to our website. North America June 8 to June 12 (TBA) – Origins Game Fair – PPG – Columbus, OH July 29 to July 31 (TBA) – Otakon – PPG – Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C. We will have more announcements for upcoming events as soon as they are confirmed.

That is all that we can currently confirm for the DBSCG 2022 Championship. While I primarily cover the hobby from a collector's perspective, this is very much a competitor's hobby with most of Bandai's attention going to players. We are likely to see interesting promo cards come out of this event. In addition to coverage of this aspect of the hobby, stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.