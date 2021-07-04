Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Collect The Secret Rares Part 2

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has some of the most coveted and difficult-to-pull Secret Rares of any trading card game. Because of the rarity and the limited number of Secret Rares per set, these cards are generally quite valuable upon release and will often retain that value. Many cards have even seen their value dramatically increase as sets go out of print and the prices of sealed product skyrockets. In this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game series, I will spotlight the Secret Rares of this exciting hobby from a collector's perspective.

Distant Descendant, Son Goku Jr.

Now, we're going to get into more available sets than the first few expansions I covered last time. This is the one SCR card available in Colossal Warfare, which can still be found in hobby shops. My local shop, Brother's Grim Games in Selden, actually restocked four-packs of this set today. You'll notice a lack of consistency in styles of early Secret Rares, showing that the Dragon Ball Super Card Game was still figuring out how to present these incredibly rare cards. This one, while not incredibly valuable compared to other older SCRs due to the set's accessibility, is a fan favorite because of how it showcases Goku's lineage starting from Bardock and continuing down through GT's Goku Jr.

Set: Colossal Warfare

Code: BT4-123

Current market value: $128.45

Son Goku & Uub, Seeds of the Future

This one comes from World Martial Arts Tournament, the second themed booster of the series. World Martial Arts Tournament is by far the most available series that Dragon Ball Super Card Game has ever produced, which stands in contrast to the first themed booster, Tournament of Power, which is among the rarest and coveted. I personally love the cool, steely blue of this card, which is accentuated by the silvery foil. It showcases the somewhat controversial final scene of Dragon Ball Z, as Goku leaves his family and friends in a sudden decision to train Uub. This is the most affordable SCR ever produced and is actually valued under the less rare Supreme Showdown Son Goku SPR.

Set: World Martial Arts Tournament

Code: TB2-069

Current market value: $27.84

Miraculous Fighter, SS3 Gogeta

This Gogeta can be pulled from Miraculous Revival, the fifth main series expansion, which is also relatively easy to find in stores though not quite so much as Colossal Warfare. This one takes on a fully gold style, which is part of this set's visual experiments in general. This set saw the use of cracked ice foil on the rare cards and the SRs, and different styles for the SPRs and this almost fully gold SCR.

Set: Miraculous Revival

Code: BT5-120

Current market value: $143.49