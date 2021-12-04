Dragon Ball Super Card Game Issues Errata For "Universe 6, Assemble!"

A change is coming to a newly released card in Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now announced that one of the Blue section cards in their newest set, Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown, will receive an errata. This means that this newly issued text will replace the card's current text, impacting how it is to be played in competitive tournaments effective immediately. The card, "Universe 6, Assemble!" features characters Hit, Caulifla, Kale, Cabba, Frost, Botamo, and Magetta. Let's see what changes have been made.

Bandai made the following update on the official Dragon Ball Super Card Game Facebook page:

Hello DBSCG fans. The current text of {BT15-057 Universe 6, Assemble!} prevents it from being properly played, and will be issued the following errata effective today, November 17. Pre-Errata: [Activate: Battle] Use up to 1 blue 《Universe 6》 card from your Drop Area in a combo; it gets -5000 combo power and has its skills negated for the turn. Post-Errata: [Activate: Battle] Choose up to 1 blue 《Universe 6》 Battle Card in your Drop area. Negate its skills for the turn and use it in a combo, and it gets -5000 combo power for the turn. All other text on this card is unchanged.

In other Dragon Ball Super Card Game news, we may be just weeks away from the release of the upcoming reprint set, Mythic Booster. We… just don't know. Bandai maintains "between December and January" as the release date. However, the Gift Collection which contains packs of this set seems to have a firmer release date of December 17th, 2021. Could Bandai be rushing this one out to make sure collectors can get it in time for Christmas even though it seems booster packs and booster boxes will be more difficult to get? Maybe! A search online shows European collectors already receiving the Gift Collection with Mythic Booster packs, so maybe we aren't too far away from getting our first taste of this exciting new set.