Dragon Ball Super Card Game Previews Tournament Pack Vol. 05

While gearing up for this summer's release of the fourteenth main series expansion, Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits, the Dragon Ball Super Card Game has previewed a selection of cards from their Tournament Pack Vol. 5.

Over on the official Dragon Ball Super Card Game Facebook page, where Bandai has been showcasing new cards from their upcoming Cross Spirits set, they posted the following preview and information about this upcoming tournament pack release:

Hello DBSCG fans! Here are our first Tournament Pack Vol. 5 reveals for -Cross Spirits-! Today we are showing off a highly requested reprint, {BT11-030 Violent Rays} in alternate art for Tournament Pack Vol. 5! We hope you join in some of our events from August and pull this card! We have one more SR reprint in Tournament Pack Vol.5 which will we reveal soon! We also have some Blue cards and Green cards to lead us into next week's reveals!

The Tournament Pack Vol. 5 will be available for players who get involved in Dragon Ball Super Card Game competitively at local game stores. The cards previewed are:

Violent Rays from Vermillion Bloodline (BT11-030 SR). This Super Rare featuring Broly features an Alternate Art version of the card from this now highly-priced set. The original Violent Rays is unusually highly priced for a Super Rare at a current market value of $48.38, which puts it above every Special Rare in the set even though those are more difficult to pull. This new reprint gives a way to obtain the card without having to seek out packs of Vermillion Bloodline or wait for this fall's reprint.

Great Ape Bardock, Allied Assault (P-318 PR); Until We Meet Again (P-319 PR)'; Prince of Destruction Vegeta, Majin Defiance (P-320 PR); Dark Masked King, Spirit Boost Sovereign (P-321 PR), Demonic Advent (P-322 PR). These are new Dragon Ball Super Card Game promo cards made for this release.