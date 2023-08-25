Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Carbink, pokemon, pokemon go fest, Pokémon GO Fest 2023

Carbink Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global

Our Carbink Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global will help you build a team to take down this GO Fest-exclusive Tier Two raid.

The ramp-up to Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global has begun. There are some monster Raids during this event, including Mega Rayquaza, Primal Groudon, Primal Kyogre, and more exciting Pokémon. Also, the time leading up to the event will include special Raid Hours, so you'll want to key into Bleeding Cool's updates to build teams to take down these elite beasts with your top counters. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Carbink in Tier Two Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Carbink Counters

Here are the top ten most useful Carbink counters in the game as of this event:

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Aggron: Iron Tail, Heavy Slam

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Mega Scizor: Bullet Punch, Iron Head

Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Double Iron Bash

Scizor: Bullet Punch, Iron Head

Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

Shadow Aggron: Iron Tail, Heavy Slam

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Carbink with efficiency.

Jirachi: Charge Beam, Doom Desire

Bisharp: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Aggron: Iron Tail, Heavy Slam

Zacian – Hero Forme: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Zamazenta – Hero Forme: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Empoleon: Metal Claw, Hydro Cannon

Lucario: Bullet Punch, Flash Cannon

Durant: Metal Claw, Iron Head

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Carbink can be defeated easily by a solo player. This is a classic Tier Two raid and can be done without any real coordination with other Trainers. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Carbink cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

