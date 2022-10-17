Dragon Ball Super Card Game Reveals Fighter's Ambition As Next Set

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition), is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022, in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at what we can expect from this set.

Here is the breakdown of Fighter's Ambition:

30 common cards (60 including parallel foils)

19 uncommon cards (38 including parallel foils)

15 rare cards (30 including parallel foils)

18 Super Rare cards

10 Special Rare

3 Secret Rare cards

5 Campaign Rare cards

We don't yet know what the Campaign Rares will feature as of yet. Historically, we have seen special rarities created for sets using this terminology, so there may likely be some kind of special type of hit in the set.

Notably, there will be no God Rare in Fighter's Ambition, and thank God for that. The presence of God Rares tends to make it so these sets can't be completed by all but a fraction of a percentage of the absolute luckiest collectors due to the absurd rarity of that card type.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.