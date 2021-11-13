Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown Prerelease Begins

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game will host pre-release events for its fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. While the set will fully release on Friday, November 19th, players and (possibly) collectors will get their first taste of the set today.

Pre-release events for Dragon Ball Super Card Game are quite interesting. While Pokémon TCG tailors these events to both players and collectors with their Build & Battle kits, Bandai's DBSCG is far more of a collector-focused product. Pre-release events will offer promo cards, tournament packs, and a few packs of the focus set, Saiyan Showdown.

Now, I cover Dragon Ball Super Card Game from a collector's perspective. What I'd suggest fellow collectors do is simply coordinate with your local game shop. Know going in that this event is largely player-focused and some shops will not offer pre-release products to collectors who aren't joining the tournament at pre-release. However, stores will sometimes go as far as to make entire booster boxes available to anyone who wants to buy. Your best bet is to call ahead and ask for information on the pre-release event.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.