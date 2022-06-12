Dragon Ball Super CG Pull Rate Quest: Ultimate Squad Part Four

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has more consistent pull rates than most active trading card games. The bare minimum that collectors and players opening packs of current DBSCG sets can expect is five Super Rares (SR) and two Special Rares (SPR). What makes this dynamic, though, is the possibility of three ways to get more pulls. First, current sets have a box topper that can be either a Super Rare or Special Rare. Second, an all-foil God Pack can be encountered and these have more SRs and in the case of some sets, more SPRs. Finally, a box may have a Secret Rare (SCR). Currently, it is expected that there are two SCRs spread out in a booster case of twelve booster boxes. Let's open a booster box of the latest set, Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, and see what we can get in this installment of Pull Rate Quest.

Here are my pulls from this Dragon Ball Super Card Game booster box:

Super Rares: 6

6 Special Rares: 2

2 Secret Rares: 0

Another standard box, with this one so far being the only one that didn't knock my socks off. I got the Golden Frieza Super Rare as the box topper (not pictured) and the rest of the box went as expected with two SPRs and five SRs. This was my fourth box into the set so, of course, I began to notice a lot of overlapping double hits here, which is why I left a bit less satisfied. This isn't indicative of any problem with the pull rates, though, but is simply what you should expect from opening a bunch of boxes.

I'm noticing two things from the four boxes so far as well as openings I've observed. Super Rare box toppers do seem to be more common, which makes sense as Special Rares are… well, rarer. However, those SPR box toppers don't seem much rarer. I'm also noting that one or two foil Leaders seem par for the course. I never ended up opening a box with no foil Leaders, which I take as a great plus.