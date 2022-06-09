Dragon Ball Super CG Pull Rate Quest: Ultimate Squad Part One

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has more consistent pull rates than most active trading card games. The bare minimum that collectors and players opening packs of current DBSCG sets can expect is five Super Rares (SR) and two Special Rares (SPR). What makes this dynamic, though, is the possibility of three ways to get more pulls. First, current sets have a box topper that can be either a Super Rare or Special Rare. Second, an all-foil God Pack can be encountered and these have more SRs and in the case of some sets, more SPRs. Finally, a box may have a Secret Rare (SCR). Currently, it is expected that there are two SCRs spread out in a booster case of twelve booster boxes. Let's open a booster box of the latest set, Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, and see what we can get in this installment of Pull Rate Quest.

Here are my pulls from this Dragon Ball Super Card Game booster box:

Super Rares: 5

5 Special Rares: 3

3 Secret Rares: 0

As soon as I opened the box, I was happy to be greeted by the Frieza, Galactic Dynasty SPR. This immediately upped the number of Special Rares that I'd encounter from the standard two to three. Not all sets offer the possibility of an SPR as the box topper, so I'm very pleased to find this as a feature of Ultimate Squad. Outside of that pull, this was a perfectly standard box of Dragon Ball Super Card Game with the expected pulls of five Super Rares and two more Special Rares. I didn't hit an SCR with this box but I did get the SS Son Goku Leader in parallel foil form, and I personally find Leader foils to be pulls on par with SPRs as I find them to be quite rare.