Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Cross Spirits In September 2023

Our monthly Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch looks at the Tournament of Power-themed Cross Spirits in September 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Cross Spirits, which were released in August 2021, are doing now in September 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series – Cross Spirits with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS Son Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion SCR BT14-152: $177.61 Super 17, Sibling Absorbed SCR BT14-154: $26.62 Majin Buu, Kibito Kai Absorbed SCR BT14-153: $22.10 Oceanus Shenron, Negative Energy Explosion SR BT14-135: $8.71 SS4 Gogeta, Thwarting the Dark Empire SPR BT14-129: $7.74 Son Goku, Divine Presence SR BT14-005: $5.91 SS4 Bardock, Spirit Resonance SPR BT14-122: $3.09 Son Gohan, Ultimate Essence BT14-007: $2.43 Son Goku, Calamity Challenger SR BT14-037: $2.39 Majin Buu, Ultimate Despair SR BT14-077: $2.36

Cross Spirits remains relatively steady this month. The cards are mostly down a few dollars, but we aren't seeing any trends of which to take note nor any major drops. The card to keep an eye on remains the SS Son Goku & Frieza SCR.

