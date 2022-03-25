The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Brilliant Stars Part 19: Arceus V & VSTAR

Pokémon TCG has released the first set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, came out on February 25th, 2022. It is the ninth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Pokémon-VSTAR mechanic. VSTARs are a replacement for the VMAX mechanic, which is being phased out of the main portion of the set after this release. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars also debuts the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the reverse holo slot. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we'll take a look at the set's mascot VSTAR.

Arceus in all of its forms is one of the most sought-after pulls in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. As the set mascot and the deity of the Pokémon universe, even the standard V is a highly desired hit in this set. Both of these are stunning cards and it makes sense that they are breaking away from the standard and expected values of each of these card types. When we look back on the VSTAR era once this is all over, and with it just beginning we can only guess how long it'll last, I think that Arceus will be one of the most memorable cards associated with this time much in the way that Pikachu, Rayquaza, and Umbreon will be remembered as the definitive VMAXes.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. To look back on this series, click the Brilliant Stars tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.