Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Dawn Of The Z-Legends in March 2023 Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Dawn of the Z-Legends in March 2023 notes the Android 18 SPR triple in value this past month.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Fighter's Ambition, which was released in September 2022, are doing now in March 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Dawn of the Z-Legends with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Bardock, Origin of the Legend GOD RARE GDR BT18-148: $1,606.19 SS4 Vegito, A Light in the Dark SCR BT18-147: $161.06 SSB Kaio-Ken Son Goku, United Divinity SCR BT1-111: $133.29 Bardock, Origin of the Legend SCR BT18-148: $62.50 Android 18, Measureless Strength SPR BT18-144: $18.33 SS4 Gogeta, Power's Connection SPR BT18-006: $15.00 Android 18, Measureless Strength SR BT18-144: $11.35 Son Goku, Fated Rival SPR BT18-069: $9.65 SS4 Gogeta, Power's Connection SR BT18-006: $7.67 Son Goku, Fated Rival SR BT18-069: $7.35

Have there been any changes this month in Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Dawn of the Z-Legends? Well, Bardock, Origin of the Legend GOD RARE has dropped almost $200. There were actually two sales this month after none since December with one at $1,280 and another at $1,445. Currently, the cheapest available version is listed for $1,499.52.

Looking at the other cards, Android 18, Measureless Strength SPR didn't even rank last month, which means it was worth less than $6. It has now risen to triple that, making it the most valuable non-SCR of the set. The Super Rare version of the set also now appears on the list.