Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Early 2021 Sets In April 2023 Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch tackles the early 2021 sets Vicious Rejuvenation and Supreme Rivalry in April 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's tackle two sets from 2021. First, let's see how the cards of Supreme Rivaly, which was released in May 2021, are doing now in April 2023.

Now, let's see how the cards of Vicious Rejuvenation, which was released in January 2021, are doing in April 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior SCR BT13-153: $65.08 Robelu, Demigra's Secretary BT13-154: $34.52 Syn Shenron, Corrupted by Darkness SCR BT13-152: $33.81 Supreme Kai of Time, Time Labyrinth Unleashed SPR BT13-135: $13.87 The Power of a Super Saiyan SPR BT13-120: $12.87 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SPR BT13-030: $12.02 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SR BT13-030: $11.60 Demigra, Momentary Ally SR BT13-123: $9.57 Demigra, Momentary Ally SPR BT13-123: $9.48 The Power of a Super Saiyan SR BT13-120: $9.16

No SCR shifts. Supreme Kai of Time, Time Labyrinth Unleashed SPR doubled in value this month. Could it be because of all the Supreme Kai of Time cards from the recently released Power Absorbed boosting interest?

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vicious Rejuvenation with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler SCR BT12-154: $83.33 Majin Buu, Incarnation of Demonic Evil SCR BT12-153: $63.19 Super Paikuhan, Might Manifested SCR BT12-152: $30.42 King Piccolo, Dimensional Conqueror SPR BT12-057: $5.60 Dark Masked King, Devilish Dominator SR BT12-140: $4.10 Launch, the Pure-Hearted SR BT12-013: $3.70 Gotenks, Battling the Forces of Evil SR BT12-041: $3.54 SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might SPR BT12-136: $3.44 Nuova Shenron, Flame Shot Unleased SR BT12-109: $3.42 Gogeta, Fearless Fusion Rare BT12-137: $2.94

The once expensive Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler SCR continues to fall, with this month seeing another $15 drop.