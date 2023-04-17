Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Fighter's Ambition In April 2023 Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Fighter’s Ambition in April 2023 sees this Gohan and Piccolo-themed set experience a shake-up.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes ending up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Fighter's Ambition, which was released in November 2022, are doing now in April 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Fighter's Ambition with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Son Gohan, Beyond the Ultimate SCR BT19-152: $289.79 Evil Saiyan, Malice Made Flesh SCR BT19-154: $159.05 Cell Max, Deliverer of Despair SCR BT19-153: $88.31 Son Gohan, Power Reclaimed SGR BT19-152: $28.90 Son Gohan, Facing the Android Terror SGR BT19-149: $17.56 Black Smoke Dragon, Accumulated Negativity SR BT19-140: $17.46 True Power Awakened SPR BT19-098: $17.11 Son Gohan, Hostile Saiyan Encounter SGR BT19-147: $15.08 Son Gohan & Piccolo, Heroic Team SPR BT19-145: $15.04 SS Son Goku, SS Vegeta, & SS Trunks, Triple Combination SPR BT19-011: $13.46

Dragon Ball Super Card Game sets tend to be quite dynamic in the year following their release, and that certainly holds true for this set. The big changes are that Son Gohan, Beyond the Ultimate SCR, and Evil Saiyan, Malice Made Flesh SCR, both dropped about $20. The lesser hits in the set also had a shake-up, with some dropping or rising by as much as $3 – 5.