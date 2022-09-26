Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Mythic Booster In September 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Mythic Booster, which were released in December 2021, are doing now in August 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination SCR Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT9-137: $54.21 SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power SCR Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT8-136: $34.45 Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination SCR Parallel Foil Reprint BT9-137: $28.55 Senzu Bean Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT1-053: $16.98 SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power SCR Parallel Foil Reprint BT8-136: $6.44 Dimension Magic Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT5-050: $4.72 Dirty Burst Alt-Art Gold Stamped DB2-062: $4.15 Koitsukai, Mechanical Courage Alt-Art Gold Stamped DB2-143: $3.34 SS Rose Goku Black, Divine Prosperity Alt-Art Gold Stamped P-308: $3.00 SSB Kaio-Ken Son Goku, Concentrated Destruction Alt-Art Gold Stamped DB2-001: $2.75

We saw a jump in the Cell Xeno cards this summer after a long dry period for this set. Now, we are already seeing those cards fall quite a bit. The Alt-Art Gold Stamped Cell Xeno has fallen back to where it initially was before the jump, and the parallel foil version also seems to be headed back to its pre-jump number as well. While is a generally easy Dragon Ball Super Card Game to complete, those two cards are worth watching before acting.