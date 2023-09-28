Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Mythic Booster In September 2023

Our monthly Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch series evaluates the reprint cards of Mythic Booster in September 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Fighter's Ambition, which was released in December 2021, are doing now in September 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination SCR Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT9-137: $24.27 SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power SCR Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT8-136: $16.34 Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination SCR Parallel Foil Reprint BT9-137: $15.42 Senzu Bean Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT1-053: $11.64 SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power SCR Parallel Foil Reprint BT8-136: $4.14 Dimension Magic Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT5-050: $3.60 Dirty Burst Alt-Art Gold Stamped DB2-062: $2.68 SS4 Son Goku, Beyond All Limits Alt-Art Gold Stamped P-262: $2.51 Koitsukai, Mechanical Courage SR Alt-Art Gold Stamped DB2-143: $2.15 SS Rose Goku Black, Divine Prosperity Alt-Art Gold Stamped P-206: $1.96

None of the Mythic Booster cards had huge spikes or drops this month, but they are definitely trending down. Every card here either dipped a few dollars, a few cents, or stayed exactly the same. Not a single one saw an increase in value.

