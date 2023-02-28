Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Realm Of The Gods In February 2023 Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch takes a look at Realm of the Gods and its God Rare Super Saiyan Vegeta card in February 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Realm of the Gods, which was released in March 2022, are doing in now February 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Realm of the Gods with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power GDR (GOD RARE) BT16-147: $2,119.99 SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power SCR BT16-147: $179.13 Supreme Kai of Time, Brainwashed SCR BT16-149: $38.90 Super Mira, Diabolical Fusion SCR BT16-148: $23.25 Realm of the Gods – Beerus Destroys SPR BT16-045: $14.51 SSG Trunks, Power Awakened SPR BT16-107: $10.12 Realm of the Gods – Black Kamehameha SPR BT16-092: $8.49 SSG Son Goku, Miraculous Transformation SPR BT16-024: $7.27 Realm of the Gods – Ultra Instinct SPR BT16-018: $5.62 Son Goku, Ultra Mastery SPR BT16-005: $5.36

SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power GDR (GOD RARE) is always the card to watch in this set, and it is up this month, but not by a considerable amount. We have seen a $20 increase in the card's value this month. We have seen three sales of this card since mid-December, with one for $1,900 on December 15th, one for $2,499.99 on December 31st, and one this month for $2,000 on February 17th. Notably, the SCR version has slightly dropped this month and is now at its all-time low.