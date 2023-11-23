Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Supreme Rivalry In November 2023

Our monthly Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch observes 2021's series Unison Warrior - Supreme Rivalry in November 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series – Supreme Rivalry, which was released in May 2021, are doing now in November 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series – Supreme Rivalry with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior SCR BT13-153: $55.90 Robelu, Demigra's Secretary BT13-154: $24.90 Syn Shenron, Corrupted by Darkness SCR BT13-152: $20.78 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SPR BT13-030: $9.45 The Power of A Super Saiyan SPR BT13-120: $7.99 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SR BT13-030: $7.94 Supreme Kai of Time, Time Labyrinth Unleashed SPR BT13-135: $5.77 Supreme Kai of Time, Time Labyrinth Unleashed SR BT13-135: $5.22 Cooler, Effortless Strike SPR BT13-073: $4.80 The Power of A Super Saiyan SR BT13-120: $4.59

SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior SCR has indeed fallen off, but its descent has slowed. It lost just a few dollars in value this month. The other cards in this set all slightly dropped this month except for the King Vegeta's Imposing Presence Super Rare, which jumped up by about $1.

