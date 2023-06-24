Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Ultimate Squad In June 2023

Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch observes the Ultimate Squad in June 2023, one year after it was initially released by Bandai.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Ultimate Squad, which was released in June 2022, are doing now in June 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Ultimate Squad with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Piccolo & Son Gohan, Newfound Might SCR BT17-148: $174.75 Oath of Z SCR BT17-149: $52.03 Invader's Vow SCR BT17-147: $20.32 SS2 Son Gohan, Z Fighter SPR BT17-083: $16.76 Cell, the Ultimate Bio-Android SPR BT17-049: $6.01 Beerus, Motivated Destruction SPR BT17-134: $5.62 Android 17 & Android 18, Team-Up Attack SPR BT17-136: $5.11 Android 17 & Android 18, Teaming Up SPR BT17-033: $4.55 Vegeta, Proud Warrior SPR BT17-132: $3.88 Cooler, Sibling Cruelty SR BT17-068: $3.49

One year after the release of this expansion and we are seeing it behave relatively evenly in the secondary market. The set's chase card, Piccolo & Son Gohan, Newfound Might SCR, has dropped just $6 this month. There have been very few major rises and drops in this set recently, so we may have seen the cards drop to their lowest already.

