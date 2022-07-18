Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Vicious Rejuvenation In July 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Vicious Rejuvenation, which were released in January 2021, are doing in July 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Vicious Rejuvenation with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler SCR BT12-154: $222.81 Majin Buu, Incarnation of Demonic Evil SCR BT12-153: $94.80 Super Paikuhan, Might Manifested SCR BT12-152: $38.78 Piccolo Jr., Descendant of the King SPR BT12-004: $11.53 Oceanus Shenron, the Anemancer SR BT12-113: $9.87 Gotenks, Battling the Forces of Evil SR BT12-041: $8.50 SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might SPR BT12-136: $8.00 SS3 Gogeta, Marvelous Might SR BT12-136: $6.80 Piccolo Jr., Descendant of the King SR BT12-004: $5.69 Nuova Shenron, Flame Sht Unleased SR BT12-109: $5.44

Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler SCR actually went up $8, which is against trend for older SCRs, which this is starting to become. This is evidence that this specific card is holding steady at a high value, as we have not seen it drop the way we have other cards, such as the direct next set's SS3 Gohanks card that tanked recently.

The other two SCRs didn't move, which makes Super Paikuhan, Might Manifested still one of the most affordable SCRs ever released.

Of the smaller hits, the biggest news is that Oceanus Shenron, the Anemancer SR tanked, dropping from $19.86 to $9.87.