Dragon Ball Super Gard Game's Christmas Gift: A Vegeta Secret Rare

Bandai gifted Dragon Ball Super Card Game fans with a huge surprise this past holiday weekend. Normally, when rolling out cards for a new set, Bandai will show the SCRs last. The past few sets have had influencers and competitive players show cards off on their own channels or on streams, creating a build-up of hype for the reveal. This time, the first SCR reveal for the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods), came with no warning. This card features Vegeta in his Super Saiyan Blue form in, to my eye, a SCR that trumps every 2021 release with its dazzling simplicity.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has made huge strides toward making their SCRs more collectible in recent sets. The first few sets in the Unison Warrior Series block focused on Xenoverse characters and new transformations, but recent sets have turned that around. Cross Spirits featured the biggest hit of the year with SS Son Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion SCR which recreated the moment where these two enemies teamed up during the Tournament of Power. Then, Saiyan Showdown delivered four stunning Saiyan-centric SCRs. Now, with this SSB Vegeta, it looks as if Bandai has realigned their plans with what collectors want: the major hit cards focusing on iconic characters in familiar forms with stunning artwork. I can't wait to try to pull this one and I pray that I do, because I can already tell it's going to be dynamite on the secondary market.

This upcoming set focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.