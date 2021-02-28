The Full Art Trainer Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 3

Interest in the Pokémon TCG is soaring right now, and it is leading to products new and old being cleared off shelves as soon as they arrive. While many are looking to invest in these cards for financial reasons, the core of the hobby is, has been, and will always be about the Pokémon themselves and the artwork. Let's take a look back at one of the best Pokémon TCG sets of all time: Cosmic Eclipse. Cosmic Eclipse, which was released on November 1st, 2019, closed out the Sun & Moon era as the final pre-Galar set. It featured some of the most beautiful cards of all time, including Secret Rare Character Cards featuring Pokémon with their trainers, which could be pulled in place of the reverse holo. Let's take a look at the stunning Full Art Trainer Supporter cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which include some of the most coveted cards in the set.

Red & Blue Tag Team Trainer Supporter: This Full Art card is admittedly not one of my favorite's stylistically, probably due to Blue's possessed-looking leer, but let it be said, other Pokémon TCG collectors seem to love it. It could be nostalgia, as these two are the original rivals from the game and are, of course, the core inspiration for Ash Ketchum and Gary Oak.

Roller Skater Tag Team Trainer Supporter: This isn't a specific character from the games but rather a Trainer Class, like Lass or Bug Catcher. Roller Skater makes for, to me, the best Full Art in the set due to the art style as well as the dynamic, colorful background that reminds me a bit of what we're seeing in the current era of the Pokémon TCG with the Full Art V cards.

Rosa Trainer Supporter: Now, here we have the most valuable Full Art Trainer Supporter of the set and the second most valuable card overall with Rosa. She is the protagonist of Pokémon Black 2 and White 2 and, oddly enough, this appearance in Cosmic Eclipse along with the standard version of this card is her only appearance in the TCG.

Next up, our spotlight on the Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Full Art cards continues.