Dragon Ball Super Previews 5th Anniversary Set: Future Fighters

It's that time of the year for Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Every year, Bandai celebrates the anniversary of DBSCG's launch with a special set. These sets are made up of a guaranteed set of cards as well as special reprints, which include alternate arts. This time around, the 5th Anniversary Set will include 97 cards, with eighteen of them being new ones. These cards will be rendered in silver foil. There will also be two 5th Anniversary Bookster Packs and one SCR Pack, the latter of which has three Alternate Art versions of older Secret Rares with gold stamp and etched foil texture. There will also be a Revision Set of 35 errata cards, one of four types of collectible card sleeves, and a gold-stamped storage box. In honor of the release of this autumn wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at two more Zenkai Cards.

Yes, we have more Z-Cards coming in this set. First, we get a Z-Awaken of Fused Zamasu. This is the villainous fusion of Zamasu and his alternate timeline version Goku Black, who wished his spirit into Goku's body. The two of these Zamasus turned Future Trunks' timeline into an unimaginable hell. However, they weren't the first to do so. Next to this card, we have another Z-Card featuring Super Saiyan Future Gohan. This one-armed version of Gohan fought alongside of Trunks when the Androids took over and destroyed their society. Damn, that timeline just can't catch a break.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from this exciting 5th Anniversary Set. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.