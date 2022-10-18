Dragon Ball Super Previews 5th Anniversary Set: Gohan vs. Dyspo

It's that time of the year for the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Every year, Bandai celebrates the anniversary of DBSCG's launch with a special set. These sets are made up of a guaranteed set of cards as well as special reprints, which include alternate arts. This time around, the 5th Anniversary Set will include 97 cards, with eighteen of them being new ones. These cards will be rendered in silver foil. There will also be two 5th Anniversary Bookster Packs and one SCR Pack, the latter of which has three Alternate Art versions of older Secret Rares with gold stamp and etched foil texture. There will also be a Revision Set of 35 errata cards, one of four types of collectible card sleeves, and a gold-stamped storage box. In honor of the release of this autumn wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at two more cards from this set focusing on some Super-era content.

Damn, we have some lanky bad boys in today's preview, huh? First, we have Gohan in his regrettable tracksuit that got torn to bits when he stood against a newly trained Golden Freiza on Earth. This is Gohan at his weakest in a long while, before he ended up training in his Ultimate form for the Tournament of Power… and way before he'd give up training again only to then advance into Gohan Beast in the new Super Hero film. On the right, we have Dyspo, one of the biggest allies of Jiren during the Tournament of Power.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from this exciting 5th Anniversary Set. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.