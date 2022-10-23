Dragon Ball Super Previews 5th Anniversary Set: SS Xeno Goku

It's that time of the year for Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Every year, Bandai celebrates the anniversary of DBSCG's launch with a special set. These sets are made up of a guaranteed set of cards as well as special reprints, which include alternate arts. This time around, the 5th Anniversary Set will include 97 cards with eighteen of them being new ones. These cards will be rendered in silver foil. There will also be two 5th Anniversary Bookster Packs and one SCR Pack, the latter of which has three Alternate Art versions of older Secret Rares with gold stamp and etched foil texture. There will also be a Revision Set of 35 errata cards, one of four types of collectible card sleeves, and a gold-stamped storage box. In honor of the release of this autumn wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at another pair of cards featuring Xenoverse characters that fans of the strict canonical vision of the anime and manga may not recognize.

To the left, we have Goku Xeno, the version of the character depicted here is from the Super Dragon Ball Heroes game, promotional manga, and promotional anime. The same is true for the villainous Towa from the Demon Realm. The inclusion of these cards, as well as cards featuring GT-based versions of the characters, shows that the DBSCG is dedicated not only to the canon but to building a multiverse game where all possible versions of the characters that have been shown in the franchise may appear on cards.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from this exciting 5th Anniversary Set. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.