Dragon Ball Super Previews Championship Pack 2022: Final Reveals

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at the final Championship Pack 2022 cards.

The cards included here will be no surprise for those who have been collecting the last few sets. We have the Supreme Kai of Time, who was featured on two prominent SCRs during the Unison Warrior Series in the sets Vicious Rejuvenation and Realm of the Gods. Then, we have King Vegeta, the ill-fated father of the iconic Vegeta, who frequently gets included in sets. His cards often retain a higher value than others, which is likely due to the playability of his deck. Finally, we have Turles who had a major feature in Saiyan Showdown.

That is a wrap for the Championship Pack 2022. Remember, if you are going to buy these cards on the secondary market, wait for prices to fall! Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game this week as we begin to show more promo cards as well as cards from the upcoming History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products for the very first time.