Dragon Ball Super Previews Collector's Selection Vol 3: Android 18

The third installment of Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection has been revealed. The DBSCG Collector's Selections have been curated sets of Alternate Art cards with special, unique foiling that come in premium portfolios. These can only be pre-ordered through Bandai's official merch shop and will not be released to hobby shops. Historically, these Collector's Selections have been made up of cards picked by both the Dragon Ball Super Card Game developers and fans. This year's Collector's Selection Vol.3 features Piccolo on the cover as the feature character, following Ultra Instinct Goku who was displayed on 2021's Collector's Selection Vol.1 and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta who was shown on 2022's Collector's Selection Vol.2. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game announcement, Bleeding Cool will showcase previews of the beautiful, textured foil Alternate Art cards that will be on display in this unique collector's item. Today, we spotlight a card from Collector's Selection Vol.3 featuring a beloved character: Android 18.

Android 17, Let the Battle Begin depicts the character as she was seen in the early Android Saga: an apocalyptic level threat. She would soon be overshadowed by the threat of Cell, who was sent to absorb both 18 and her brother Android 17 to become Dr. Gero's perfect weapon of revenge. Ultimate, Android 18 became a hero, married Krillin, and has now redeemed herself. These actions make her wholly distinct from her counterpart in Future Trunks' timeline, where she was much more sadistic.

This card was originally printed with different artwork in the special set Battle Evolution Booster. This silver foil, Alternate Art card certainly upgrades the visual. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Collector's Selection Vol.3 coming soon as well as more peeks at upcoming DBSCG products.