Dragon Ball Super Previews Collector's Selection Vol 3: Zamasu

The third installment of Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game Collector's Selection has been revealed. The DBSCG Collector's Selections have been curated sets of Alternate Art cards with special, unique foiling that come in premium portfolios. These could only be pre-ordered through Bandai's official merch shop and will not be released to hobby shops. Historically, these Collector's Selections have been made up of cards picked by both the Dragon Ball Super Card Game developers and fans. This year's Collector's Selection Vol.3 features Piccolo on the cover as the feature character, following Ultra Instinct Goku who was displayed on 2021's Collector's Selection Vol.1 and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta who was shown on 2022's Collector's Selection Vol.2. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game announcement, Bleeding Cool will showcase previews of the beautiful, textured foil Alternate Art cards that will be on display in this unique collector's item. Today, we spotlight a card from Collector's Selection Vol.3 featuring the fallen Kai, Zamasu.

Zamasu, the Eliminator originally appeared as a promo card given out to competitive players as part of the Championship Pack 2021 Volume 2. This card was previously unavailable in any products outside of these player-only offerings. Now, the Collector's Selection Vol.3 delivers a beautiful Alternate Art showcasing Zamasu rendered in silver foil.

This concludes our previews of Collector's Selection Vol.3 which is now no longer available to pre-order as of this week. It is expected to deliver in early to mid-2023 and will then hit the secondary market from sellers who purchased more to sell. Collector's Selection Vol.2 did not end up holding the value that Collector's Selection Vol.1 did for a time, so it is likely that this will be somewhat obtainable through sellers. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews and peeks at upcoming DBSCG products.