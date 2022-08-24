Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Chi-Chi

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at some classic DB cards from Dawn of the Z-Legends.

On the right, we have a card featuring the original "cabal," if you could even call it that of villains that Goku faced. Pilaf was the original "Big" Bad of the first saga, along with his minions Mai and Shu. Hilariously, the age-reverse Pilaf, Mai, and Shu have received more actual character development in Dragon Ball Super as they (kinda) redeem themselves than in their original dedicated saga. Who has unfortunately not received further development is Chichi, Goku's wife and only true love interest pictured in the card to the left. In the original series, Chichi was a fighter who could hold her own as well as a woman who knew what she wanted and made it happen. Unfortunately, she has been written as nothing but a foil to keep characters from training ever since the start of Z.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.