Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Halo Cell & Frieza

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a pair of cards showing two of DBZ's most iconic villains.

Ah, Frieza and Cell. Along with Majin Buu, these are the most memorable villains of the entire franchise. Here, they are depicted with their Halos because they are, of course, dead and in Hell. They were depicted this way during what many call "filler" content in the Buu Saga. Now, what is interesting is that Dragon Ball Super went on to contradict Frieza's appearance here. It put him in an entirely different kind of Hell, which was a lot more Heavenly due to Frieza's hatred of all things pure. For sticklers of continuity in the anime who don't care about the manga's canon versus what they've watched, I'm sure you can come up with a fan theory to explain the discrepancy.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.